CBI adds charge of criminal intimidation against Nirav Modi

Modi, who is currently facing extradition proceedings in the UK, has been named as an accused along with others for allegedly committing a over Rs 6498.20 crore fraud on PNB by issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. (File) Modi, who is currently facing extradition proceedings in the UK, has been named as an accused along with others for allegedly committing a over Rs 6498.20 crore fraud on PNB by issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. (File)

The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, adding the charge of criminal intimidation against him for allegedly threatening a dummy director of a firm linked with him to not give a statement against him.

The chargesheet also named five others — Punjab National Bank (PNB) staffer Sanjay Prasad, Nehal Modi, Amit Magla, Sandeep Mistry and Mihir Bhansali. Modi, who is currently facing extradition proceedings in the UK, has been named as an accused along with others for allegedly committing a over Rs 6498.20 crore fraud on PNB by issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking.

The supplementary chargesheet filed through CBI counsel A Limosin also included details of alleged gratification received by PNB retired deputy manager, Gokulnath Shetty, including Rs 2 crore allegedly deposited in his and wife’s bank accounts between 2014-2017. Shetty, who continues to remain in jail, is also alleged to have been found to be in touch with Modi, even after his retirement from the bank in May 2017. Further, the CBI has submitted an email where Modi is allegedly recommending Shetty’s son for admission in a Mumbai college.

Moreover, the chargesheet claimed that dummy directors and employees of Hong Kong and Dubai-based firms linked with Modi were threatened by him and others, after the probe began. The employees and dummy directors were flown to Cairo and stopped from returning to India to join the investigation, the CBI claimed. One of them also spoke with Modi over the phone, when he was allegedly given death threats if he gave a statement.

“In one such call, Nehal Modi had offered Rs 20 lakh to (a dummy director) for visiting Europe to give favourable statement before a lawyer and a judge in European court to help Nirav Modi… the (dummy director) refused,” the CBI said.

Sanjay Prasad, who was the assistant general manger and branch head of PNB’s Brady House branch between April 2016 and April 2017, is alleged to have not ensured implementation of reconciliation of SWIFT transactions, which would have flagged the fraud, the CBI claimed. It added that Magia, then vice-president of Firestar International — a company owned and controlled by Modi — had corresponded with Modi in September 2008. It has been learnt that they were aware of the required 100 per cent margin by way of fixed deposits for issuance of LoUs, which was not maintained, thereby committing fraud, the agency said.

Further, the chargesheet included the statement of a partner of a law firm named previously in the case. The agency claimed that a few days before the partner’s premises were searched, Modi had sent relevant original documents to the firm office to conceal evidence. The partner has alleged that Modi’s conduct of sending original documents instead sending copies (as he was asked to do) was “treacherous and reprehensible” and the firm may initiate legal proceedings “at an appropriate time”.

