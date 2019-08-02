CBI forms 20-member additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor’s car crash

The Central Bureau of Investigation has formed a 20-member additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor’s July 28 car accident in Raebareli that left the victim and her lawyer critically injured, and two of her aunts dead.

A CBI spokesperson today told PTI that six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene.

The 20-member special team will assist a five-member team in Lucknow which is already probing the case, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident last Sunday.

It transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer.

However, family members of the Unnao rape survivor on Friday told SC that they do not want to shift the victim to New Delhi from a hospital in Lucknow. The survivor is unconscious and is in a critical condition. The lawyer, appearing for the family in the court, said she can be shifted once her condition is stable.