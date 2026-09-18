I&B Ministry notifies new film certification guidelines for CBFC

The I&B ministry stated that CBFC will ensure that anti-social activities and violence are not glorified or justified, and that the modus operandi of criminals and other visuals or words likely to incite the commission of any offence are not depicted. (Representational image)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has notified new film certification guidelines for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this week.

These revised guidelines retain all the aspects of its detailed 1991 version, save for the addition of two new points.

One calls for a disclaimer or statutory warning in scenes depicting or involving the use, consumption or trafficking of narcotic drugs or other psychotropic substances.

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These scenes must now carry the warning ‘Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment, Say No to Drugs.’

The other point pertains to the specification of new-age markers in line with the three new categories under the UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition With Parental Guidance) certification, as notified in the Cinematograph Rules, 2024