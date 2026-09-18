I&B Ministry notifies new film certification guidelines for CBFC

4 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 06:24 PM IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has notified new film certification guidelines for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this week.
These revised guidelines retain all the aspects of its detailed 1991 version, save for the addition of two new points.
One calls for a disclaimer or statutory warning in scenes depicting or involving the use, consumption or trafficking of narcotic drugs or other psychotropic substances.
These scenes must now carry the warning ‘Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment, Say No to Drugs.’
The other point pertains to the specification of new-age markers in line with the three new categories under the UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition With Parental Guidance) certification, as notified in the Cinematograph Rules, 2024
The latest guidelines state that if the Board thinks that it is necessary to caution the parents or the child’s guardian to consider as to whether their wards may be allowed to see such a film, the same shall be certified for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement to that effect.
The three categories are UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+ — to mark content suitable for children in the age group of seven, 13 and 16, respectively.
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Posting the new guidelines on X, CBFC Chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati stated: “Request all filmmakers to study the revised Guidelines for Film Certification and understand the framework within which Film Certification happens before submitting applications.”
He also called on film associations and related bodies to disseminate the guidelines within the fraternity to create greater awareness and appreciation of the guidelines.
The I&B ministry stated that CBFC will ensure that anti-social activities and violence are not glorified or justified, and that the modus operandi of criminals and other visuals or words likely to incite the commission of any offence are not depicted. Scenes justifying or glorifying drinking are also to be avoided, as per the guidelines.
Further, the ministry stated that scenes showing involvement of children in violence as victims or perpetrators or as forced witnesses to violence, or showing children as being subjected to any form of child abuse are not to be presented needlessly.
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The CBFC is also to discourage scenes showing abuse or ridicule of physically and mentally handicapped persons; and those showing cruelty to, or abuse of animals. It is also to ensure that human sensibilities are not offended by vulgarity, obscenity or depravity, and dual-meaning words catering to baser instincts are not allowed and scenes degrading or denigrating women in any manner are not presented.
The guidelines also state that CBFC should ensure:
1) Scenes involving sexual violence against women, such as attempt to rape, rape or any form of molestation or scenes of a similar nature, are avoided, and if any such incidence is germane to the theme, they shall be reduced to the minimum and no details are shown
2) Scenes showing sexual perversions shall be avoided, and if such matters are germane to the theme, they shall be reduced to the minimum and no details are shown
3) Visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented
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4) Visuals or words which promote communal, obscurantist, anti-scientific, and anti-national attitudes are not presented
5) The sovereignty and integrity of India is not called into question; and the security of the State is not jeopardised or endangered. Also, friendly relations with foreign States are not strained
6) That public order is not endangered
7) Visuals or words involving defamation of an individual or a body of individuals, or contempt of court are not presented
8) National symbols and emblems are not shown except in accordance with the provisions of the Emblems and Names Act, 1950