CBFC flags screening of Umar Khalid documentary at IIIT-Hyderabad

Says public exhibition of an uncertified film violates Cinematograph Act

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 03:20 AM IST
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A PROPOSED screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad has likely been cancelled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged the programme, stating that publicly exhibiting an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been obtained.

The documentary, “Prisoner No. 626710 is Present”, is directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani. It was scheduled to be shown by a group of students at the institute’s KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday.

“Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act,” the CBFC posted on X. It also tagged IIIT-Hyderabad, stating the institute’s authorities “may take note for necessary action”.

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Also Read | ‘Umar Khalid is a nationalist’: Karnataka Congress chief amid documentary row

Citing sources, PTI reported that the students have decided to cancel the screening.

The invitation for the screening said it was planned on the occasion of “Political Prisoners’ Day”. It also referred to the death anniversary of Jatindra Nath Das, a comrade of Bhagat Singh, who died after a prolonged hunger strike in Lahore jail in 1929.

The development follows the postponement of a planned screening of the documentary at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru. This decision came after objections were raised by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which claimed that allowing the screening would amount to using the campus for political propaganda.

Also Read | JNU cancels booking of auditorium for discussion on Umar Khalid’s book

The student committee postponed the screening, citing “logistical and security considerations”, while adding that it would be held later in the trimester.

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Prisoner No. 626710 is Present is based on former JNU research scholar Khalid. He was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other provisions in the case and has remained in custody since his arrest.

 

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Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
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Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

 

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