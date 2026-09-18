CBFC flags screening of Umar Khalid documentary at IIIT-Hyderabad

Prisoner No. 626710 is Present is based on former JNU research scholar Khalid. He was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots.

A PROPOSED screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad has likely been cancelled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged the programme, stating that publicly exhibiting an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been obtained.

The documentary, “Prisoner No. 626710 is Present”, is directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani. It was scheduled to be shown by a group of students at the institute’s KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday.

“Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act,” the CBFC posted on X. It also tagged IIIT-Hyderabad, stating the institute’s authorities “may take note for necessary action”.