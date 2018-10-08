CBDT extends deadline for filing income tax returns, audit report till October 31

Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The government on Monday extended the deadline till October 31 for filing Income Tax return (ITR) and audit report for the financial year 2017-18. This is the second extension granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for return filing by those assessees whose books of accounts have to be audited.

On September 25, the CBDT extended the deadline for submission of tax return and audit report till October 15 from September 30. “Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the ‘due date’ for the filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from October 15, 2018, to October 31, 2018…,” the CBDT said.

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest, it added.

