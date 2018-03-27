CBDT extends date for Aadhaar-PAN linking till June 30

The CBDT announced today that the last date for linking Aadhaar with Pan has been extended to June 30. The CBDT announced today that the last date for linking Aadhaar with Pan has been extended to June 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking till June 30, as per an official order released by PTI. If one fails to link Aadhaar with PAN by the final deadline, he/she may not be able to get his/her tax returns processed by the tax department. The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after “consideration of the matter”.

The government has already extended the deadline four times, from July 31, 2017 to August 5 to August 31 and then to March 31, 2018 due to difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing their income tax returns. It is understood that the latest order by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar with various other services.

The apex court ordered for the extension in the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law. The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

It is fairly simple to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. Here is a quick guide:

* Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

* Usually a pop-up will appear on screen asking you to Link with Aadhaar card. If you are using a pop-up blocker, then click on Link Aadhaar on the left side.

* You will land on a page where you will have to submit all your details- PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per Aadhaar. In case anyone’s Aadhaar application is under process, they can submit the Application number issued by UIDAI.

* Verify the “Captcha Code” and click on green-coloured button with “Link Aadhaar” written on it.

* After successful validation of your Aadhaar, your Aadhaar will get automatically linked to your PAN card, which will be verified to you by a pop-up on screen verifying the same.

* You will also receive a SMS or an email from the Income Tax Department notifying the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd