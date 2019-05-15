CBDT announces postings of 14 Principal Chief Commissioners of I-T

THE CENTRAL Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced postings of 14 Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax, less than two weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.

Monday’s order was issued after seeking the Election Commission’s go-ahead. According to CBDT officials, each of the 14 Principal Chief Commissioners were officers who had been promoted on March 9, just a day before the Lok Sabha elections was announced and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicked in.

At that time, the 14 officers were promoted on “in situ basis”. The post is equivalent to the level of a secretary in any union ministry.

The Department of Revenue, under the Finance Ministry, is learnt to have approached the Election Commission for clearing the announcement of their postings under the MCC on May 3 and the latter’s go-ahead was communicated on May 10. The final order on postings was issued within three days, that is on May 13.

In addition, the CBDT also announced the transfer of five officers currently posted as Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax in Patna, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar and one Principal Director General of Income Tax.