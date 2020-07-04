CB-CID warns against fake news over Tuticorin deaths case

Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks died on June 22 Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks died on June 22

The CB-CID on Saturday warned against fake news and photographs being circulated on the sensational father-son duo death case in the social media and directed removal of such posts or face legal action.

Also, the Crime Branch-CID said a summons was being issued to the editor of an online Tamil news portal for inquiry for posting alleged morphed photographs of Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks.

The news website falsely showed their bodies to have sustained serious cut injuries on the chest, neck and other parts, a CB-CID press release said.

“When the injuries shown in the picture (in the website) was compared with the injuries noted by the post-mortem doctor, it is seen that they do not tally at all.”

Hence, these photographs seem to be morphed and published by that news portal with an intention to create social unrest among the public, the special probe agency said.

“Moreover, such posts with distorted facts seriously hamper the investigation of the case,” it said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and the matter taken up for probe, it said.

“As part of the investigation, summons are being issued to the editor of…for inquiry in this case.”

Also, some malicious and fake news and photographs were being posted and circulated by vested interests with some ulterior motive, CB-CID said.

“Strict action will be taken as per law against all those who are circulating such false information on social media.”

Authors and publishers of such posts and fake news whether online or offline, maligning individuals or organisations in this case “are also advised in their own interest to take down those posts or face legal action,” the statement warned.

The probe agency said investigation was being held in a fair and transparent manner in the father and son death case and five police personnel have been arrested so far.

Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force due to COVID-19 lockdown by keeping their mobile phone shop at Sathankulam in Tuticorin district beyond the allowed time.

After being remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate next day, the two were lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail.

They were admitted to a government hospital in Kovilpatti by jail authorities on June 22 and died in the space of a few hours.

The deaths due to alleged police brutality led to nation-wide outrage.

While a CBI probe has been ordered by the government, the Madras High Court had directed the CB-CID to handle the case till such time the central agency stepped in.

