scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

Cave-in halts movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The road had been blocked due to heavy snowfall and landslides last week, sources said, adding that during Friday and Saturday the authorities had cleared the stranded vehicles and those carrying essential supplies to the Valley.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | January 11, 2021 4:41:54 am
Jammu Kashmir snow fall, Jammu kashmir highway, Jammu kashmir highway traffic, Jammu Kashmir news, indian express newsThe 300-km highway, considered the lifeline to the Kashmir Valley, was opened for movement of all vehicles in the morning after seven days. (Representational)

Within hours of the restoration of vehicular traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday, a nearly 150-ft-long stretch of road caved in near Ramban, snapping the surface link between the two cities again.

The 300-km highway, considered the lifeline to the Kashmir Valley, was opened for movement of all vehicles in the morning after seven days.

The road had been blocked due to heavy snowfall and landslides last week, sources said, adding that during Friday and Saturday the authorities had cleared the stranded vehicles and those carrying essential supplies to the Valley.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Sunday morning, the road was opened for movement of all vehicles from Jammu side towards Srinagar. The vehicles were plying smoothly until evening, when a nearly 150-ft-long stretch of one lane of the road connecting a vital bridge caved in at Kela Morh near Ramban.

“There shall be no vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway towards Kashmir Valley and vice versa due to sudden damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” said a traffic advisory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement