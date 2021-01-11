Cave-in halts movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The 300-km highway, considered the lifeline to the Kashmir Valley, was opened for movement of all vehicles in the morning after seven days. (Representational)

Within hours of the restoration of vehicular traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday, a nearly 150-ft-long stretch of road caved in near Ramban, snapping the surface link between the two cities again.

The road had been blocked due to heavy snowfall and landslides last week, sources said, adding that during Friday and Saturday the authorities had cleared the stranded vehicles and those carrying essential supplies to the Valley.

On Sunday morning, the road was opened for movement of all vehicles from Jammu side towards Srinagar. The vehicles were plying smoothly until evening, when a nearly 150-ft-long stretch of one lane of the road connecting a vital bridge caved in at Kela Morh near Ramban.

“There shall be no vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway towards Kashmir Valley and vice versa due to sudden damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” said a traffic advisory.