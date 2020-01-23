Cave-in at Gujarat mall construction site, four killed

They were rushed to a government hospital in Gandhinagar where they were declared dead on arrival. They were rushed to a government hospital in Gandhinagar where they were declared dead on arrival.

Four persons were killed at the construction site of a mall in Kudasan of Gandhinagar, after a huge pile of soil caved in on them Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred during the construction of Pramukhanand Orbit Mall near Reliance Cross road around 3 pm. Three supervisors and an engineer were standing at an excavated area when a wall of mud collapsed on them. JCB machines were used to remove the heap of soil and pull the four people out. They were rushed to a government hospital in Gandhinagar where they were declared dead on arrival.

The victims have been identified as Haresh Patel (25), a resident of Dehgam in Gandhinagar; Rajesh Chauhan (25), a resident of Dehgam in Gandhinagar; engineer Vasant Thakore (20), a resident of Memdabad in Ahmedabad; and Pravin Sodha (27), a resident of Memdabad in Ahmedabad.

“The reason behind the accident seems technical and we are investigating. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the reports are awaited. As of now, we have lodged a case of accidental death but if any family member of the deceased files a complaint, we will take that into cognizance,” Gandhinagar SP Mayur Chavda said.

The upcoming mall project belongs to Pramukhanand Corporation LLP, an entity founded in 2019. “It was an accident where the land caved in…” said a representative of Pramukhanand Corporation LLP.

