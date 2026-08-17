Cauvery wildlife sanctuary: Protests on, forest officials booked for murder of three

Protests continued for the second day in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Sunday, seeking justice for three men killed in an alleged exchange of fire with forest officials in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary early on Saturday morning. The families are demanding an independent probe, monetary compensation and the arrest of forest officials involved in the shooting.
Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and PMK, claimed that the three victims were Tamils and questioned the officials’ claim that they were poachers.
Hanur Police have registered an FIR against forest officials involved in the incident under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder, after a formal complaint was lodged by the wife of one of the deceased, officials said.
Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar has already ordered a magisterial probe into the deaths of Antony Swamy (50), John Rose Peter (42) and Kumar Sawariyappan (35), who lived in a tribal area near the protected forest. Joseph Mahima Das (44), who was accompanying the three victims, was injured in the incident.
Assistant Commissioner of Kollegala sub-division, Dinesh Kumar Meena, said they have initiated a probe. “The deputy commissioner has sought a report within a week. We have visited the spot and have gathered information. We are waiting for reports from police and other agencies,” Meena said.
Forest officials said the men were poachers and were carrying at least 2kg of wildlife meat, and they opened fire at the patrolling vehicles when confronted. Three of the four men were killed in self-defence, forest officials said. However, the families of the victims said the men were searching for cattle when forest officials shot them.
Inspector General of Police for the Southern Range M B Boralingaiah informed the media that the deceased were residents of Thomiyarpalya and neighbouring villages in Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district.
Boralingaiah said police have registered a murder case on a complaint from Mary, wife of Antony Swamy.
On Sunday, villagers gathered outside the KR Hospital where the bodies were taken for post-mortem. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI that the families had consented to the post-mortem examinations.
In her complaint, Mary stated that two of their cows didn’t return after grazing on August 14. Around 6.30pm, Antony, along with three others, left in search of the cows. Around 7am on Saturday, Mahima Das called Mary and narrated the incident.
According to Mahima Das, between 3 am and 5 am, forest officials opened fire at them without provocation, Mary stated in her complaint.
The bodies were shifted to a government hospital, and when the news spread, villagers gathered and protested, rejecting the forest officials’ version. Angry villagers and family members of the deceased even vandalised the Shagya forest office in Hanur on Saturday.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar ordered a magisterial inquiry into the shootout. “I received information about the incident at 5 am. The truth will be known after the investigation. The shootout took place in a forest area. Several witnesses have been questioned, and items and guns have been seized,” the CM had said.
Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across three districts — Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagara). It is home to a variety of animals, including sambar, spotted deer, barking deer, elephants, tigers and leopards.