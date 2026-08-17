Cauvery wildlife sanctuary: Protests on, forest officials booked for murder of three

Three men were shot dead near Karnataka’s Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary after forest officials alleged poaching. Families dispute the claim as inquiry begins (Express photo/Special arrangement).

Protests continued for the second day in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Sunday, seeking justice for three men killed in an alleged exchange of fire with forest officials in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary early on Saturday morning. The families are demanding an independent probe, monetary compensation and the arrest of forest officials involved in the shooting.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and PMK, claimed that the three victims were Tamils and questioned the officials’ claim that they were poachers.

Hanur Police have registered an FIR against forest officials involved in the incident under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder, after a formal complaint was lodged by the wife of one of the deceased, officials said.