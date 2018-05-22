Cauvery water management draft scheme: DMK holds all-party meeting over water-sharing dispute

Party working president M K Stalin is among leaders of major parties in Tamil Nadu opposing the Centre’s draft scheme on distribution of the river’s water. (Source: Twitter/File) Party working president M K Stalin is among leaders of major parties in Tamil Nadu opposing the Centre’s draft scheme on distribution of the river’s water. (Source: Twitter/File)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Tuesday held an all party meeting at its headquarters in Chennai over the Cauvery water sharing dispute. Party working president M K Stalin is among leaders of major parties in Tamil Nadu opposing the Centre’s draft scheme on distribution of the river’s water among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. They have raised concerns over the timely release of water, from Karnataka where the river originates, to the other states it flows through.

Following the meeting, Stalin condemned both the state and central government for faileding to constitute a Cauvery board with all its statutory powers, reported news agency ANI.

The AIADMK-led government, meanwhile, has said that it would study the draft before deciding its course of action. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami previously reiterated that the SC order clearly mentioned that the Cauvery Management Authority has full powers and the decision to release water would not be left to the Karnataka government.

The meeting comes days after the Supreme Court approved the draft scheme drawn up by the Centre, which includes setting up of a board to ensure smooth release of water.

The Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in the dispute, which dates back centuries, on February 16 this year and directed the government to draft a water management scheme. The Centre, which submitted its proposal last week, has recommended setting up a nine-member panel — comprising five members from the Centre and four representatives from each state — and a Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to supervise the operation of reservoirs and regulate water release with the assistance of CWRC.

In its order, the Supreme Court ordered that Karnataka would release 177.25 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu.

