Kumaraswamy calls all-party meet, Karnataka govt to appeal in SC against Cauvery water authority

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy shakes hands with BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa during a meeting on the recent developments pertaining to the Cauvery issue. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy shakes hands with BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa during a meeting on the recent developments pertaining to the Cauvery issue. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to appeal in the Supreme Court against the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. The decision was made during an all-party meeting convened by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy at the Vidhan Soudha.

The all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue decided that two senior officials nominated by the state government as its representatives to the authority and the committee would participate in the July 2 meeting to present Karnataka’s views.

Chaired by CM Kumaraswamy, the meeting also decided to raise the issue in Parliament.

“Our officials nominated by the government of Karnataka will be attending the meeting on July 2 and they will raise our issues and present our views to safeguard the interest of Karnataka and its farmers,” Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting. “Our Parliament members have been requested and they have agreed in one voice, cutting across party lines, to raise the issue in Parliament.”

He said the government has decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court and they would be guided by legal luminaries Fali S Nariman and Mohan Katarki, the state advocate general. “They will frame how and in what manner we approach the Supreme Court and in what context,” he added.

Meanwhile, CM Kumaraswamy said his state will raise the issue in the apex court pertaining to some provisions over the issue. “Karnataka will always abide by constitutional decisions. We have always respected Supreme Court and its directions. There are two-three issues where schemes were formed unscientifically, for which we will fight,” Kumaraswamy said.

The all-party meeting was called to plan Karnataka’s next move after the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

The decision comes a week after the Centre constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Sadanada Gowda, ministers in the state cabinet and several MPs and MLAs.

Kumaraswamy had earlier asserted that the contentious issue with Tamil Nadu will be solved through mutual understanding and had also met actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan urging him to be a bridge between the two states in resolving the water-sharing dispute.

The Supreme Court, in its February 16th order, had directed the government to form the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) within six weeks in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka’s share of Cauvery water, reduced the allocation for Tamil Nadu and sought to settle the protracted water dispute between the two southern states.

Kumaraswamy had previously hinted that his government was not opposed to the Centre implementing the SC directions, but urged it to review some of the provisions. The state government had raised objections to the provision that empowers the CMA to evaluate water levels every 10 days and the state has to give reports of water released to Tamil Nadu as frequently.

(With PTI Inputs)

