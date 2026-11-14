‘Unacceptable’: TN Congress chief hits out at DK Shivakumar over Mekedatu dam remarks

In a Congress-versus-Congress spat, Tamil Nadu party president Manickam Tagore on Saturday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, alleging that he continues to adopt a “stubborn stance” that violates the Supreme Court’s ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award.

Referring to the Karnataka chief minister’s statement that no one could stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, Tagore said it was “deeply condemnable” that Shivakumar made the remarks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru.

The controversy arose after Shivakumar appealed to the central government to help Karnataka obtain the necessary approvals for the proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. The project has remained a contentious issue between the two southern states, with Tamil Nadu raising concerns over the impact it could have on downstream water availability.