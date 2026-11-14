‘Unacceptable’: TN Congress chief hits out at DK Shivakumar over Mekedatu dam remarks

In a Congress-versus-Congress spat, Tamil Nadu party president Manickam Tagore on Saturday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, alleging that he continues to adopt a “stubborn stance” that violates the Supreme Court’s ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award.
Referring to the Karnataka chief minister’s statement that no one could stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, Tagore said it was “deeply condemnable” that Shivakumar made the remarks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru.
The controversy arose after Shivakumar appealed to the central government to help Karnataka obtain the necessary approvals for the proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. The project has remained a contentious issue between the two southern states, with Tamil Nadu raising concerns over the impact it could have on downstream water availability.
‘Goes against principle of federalism’
“The Karnataka chief minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance that blatantly violates the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award. This statement, which goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s farmers, is utterly unacceptable,” said Tagore, who is also the Congress whip in the Lok Sabha.
He added that since Tamil Nadu is a lower-riparian state in the Cauvery river water sharing arrangement, Karnataka cannot “unilaterally implement any project” that affects the state’s rights.
“The central government must not grant any permission to build the Mekedatu dam without the full consent of the lower-riparian states. Approving the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu’s consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts,” Tagore added. “It is the duty of the Modi-led central government to prevent Karnataka from laying even a single brick at Mekedatu.”
TVK had also slammed Shivakumar’s remarks
Tagore said the Tamil Nadu Congress “will never allow this project…we will go to any lengths to fight to protect our state’s rights”.
Saying that he was headed to Thanjavur, where he would speak in detail about the matter, the Congress leader said, “Tamil Nadu will always stand united for Cauvery rights. Our voice will continue to ring out loudly to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests and our farmers’ rights without compromise.”
Before Tagore, the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had also strongly criticised Shivakumar’s remarks, with Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar accusing the Karnataka CM of making controversial statements ahead of every election.