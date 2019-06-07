Caught on camera: Bihar BJP minister’s brother thrashes chemist for ‘not standing up’

The brother of BJP national vice-president and former Bihar minister was caught on camera assaulting a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah, allegedly for not standing up to welcome him, news agency ANI reported. In video footage sourced from the CCTV camera in the medical shop, the accused identified as Pinu, the brother of BJP’s Renu Devi, was seen beating up the chemist and later forcefully taking him out of the shop. Pinu was accompanied by some of his friends who were also seen thrashing the staff.

In the video from June 3, Pinu can be seen asking the chemist to stand up and welcome him. When the chemist refused, Pinu resorted to beating him up. He later took him away to another place in a car. The vehicle was later seized and a case has been registered in this regard, Bettiah Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, told the news agency.

#WATCH: BJP National vice president & former Bihar minister Renu Devi’s brother Pinu assaults a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah allegedly for not standing up to show him respect. Incident caught on CCTV camera. #Bihar (June 3) pic.twitter.com/zSrY0or2Kh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

“A case has been registered. Victim’s family has been provided with police security. We’ve seized a 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim & take him to some other place,” Kant said.

After the video went viral, Renu Devi said she has “no relation” with Pinu and that anyone who commits a mistake should be punished. “I never encourage wrong behaviour. I’ve no relation with Pinu, with that house, since many years. We’re not on talking terms. Still, I’m being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, he/she should be punished, even if it’s me,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.