Caught at Singhu border by farmers, youth says was part of plot to incite violence, kill union leaders

Protesting farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border on Friday claimed to have caught a youth allegedly trained to incite violence during the ongoing farmers stir and upcoming tractor parade on Republic Day. The unnamed youth, who was produced by farmers before the media with his face covered, claimed that there was an alleged plot to shoot four farmer leaders. He was later handed over to the police.

According to the youth, he was caught by the farmers when he, along with a girl, levelled false allegations of eve-teasing at the protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border.

Talking to the press, the youth claimed that there were ten members, including two girls, who were assigned the task of inciting violence during the agitation. The youth also alleged that a person who was in “police dress” trained them. However, sources said no policeman in the police station concerned was identified by the youth.

According to the youth, the team of 10 was assigned the task of opening fire during the agitation, so that policemen get a false impression that the firing was being done by the farmers.

The youth said he had played a role during the violence which had taken place during Jat agitation in 2016. He further claimed he was involved in “lathicharge” during a recent rally in Karnal district.

After intercepting the youth, farmer leaders alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to break their ongoing agitation.

Talking to the media, a farmer leader said: “Weapons were to be supplied to this group. On January 26, they had to open fire on the police so that the cops think the farmers are firing on the police. They also had a plan to get the national flag down to hurt the national sentiments (during tractor parade) and incite people.”

He added: “The youth has identified photos of four farmer leaders who were to be targeted by them in some manner. This operation was to be executed anytime after January 23,” he added.