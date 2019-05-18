Cattle trader’s death in J&K’s Bhaderwah: Discrepancies in eyewitness statements, say police

A day after a 50-year-old cattle trader was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah area, police have said that there are discrepancies in the eyewitness statements about the murder. On Thursday, Naeem Shah, accompanied by two others, was reportedly bringing four miles from Sarthal to Bhaderwah when he was shot dead.

The two people accompanying Shah claimed that the fire had come from those houses inhabited by members of another community. However, Doda SSP Mohammad Shabir Malik said, “The statement of the eyewitnesses about the direction from where the fire had come does not get corroborated on the ground as the bullet cannot be fired from that side. Its trajectory cannot be made from that side.”

He added, “The investigation is in progress and we cannot say as to whose work it is.”

Eight people, including three named by those accompanying Shah, have been detained for questioning, the SSP said, adding that a 12 bore gun has also been seized. However, it is yet to be ascertained

whether the same gun has been used in firing or some country-made pistol, he said.

Curfew continued in Bhaderwah town and its outskirts and mobile internet services remained suspended across Doda district for a second day on Friday. However, no untoward incident was reported from any place.

Meanwhile, the Seerat Committee, Doda, headed by National Conference leader Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy and Kishtwar Jamia Masjid imam Farooq Kitchloo, have given call for a bandh on Saturday in protest against Shah’s murder.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray said there have been attempts to disturb the harmony and peace in the area. “We are thinking of a medium-term and long-term approach in dealing with all these things,” he said. “Whatever is required within the reach of district administration will be done… Those who are instigating all these things are under the scanner and they will be taken care of.”

A police spokesperson said they are yet to get any information about the murder being the handiwork of cow vigilantes. “Neither the accused is identified nor the motto of killing is known so far,” the spokesperson added.