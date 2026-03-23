Crackdown on cattle smuggling intensifies in Odisha under BJP rule; cases, arrests spike

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The crackdown on the “illegal cattle smuggling racket” has intensified under BJP rule in Odisha, with a sharp rise in cases registered and arrests made under the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960.
While 473 cases were registered in 2023 against illegal cattle transportation, the number rose to 533 in 2024 and 872 in 2025, according to official figures.
In a written reply in the state Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government has launched “Operation Gau-raksha” to check illegal cattle transportation from Odisha.
As per the reply, the highest number of cases were reported from districts such as Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Dhenkanal.
The CM said 827 people were arrested under the law in 2023, while 767 were arrested in 2024. The number rose to 1,136 in 2025. Several others allegedly involved in cattle smuggling were served notices, while police across districts rescued thousands of cows and bullocks during the crackdown.
Cattle from Odisha, mostly cows and bullocks, were transported to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the chief minister informed.
A senior police officer said instructions have been issued to districts, especially those along the borders, to intensify detection of organised cattle smuggling networks, dismantle them, and identify key operatives.
Though there is no official data yet for 2026, Keonjhar police conducted raids at 46 locations across five districts on January 16, arresting nine persons. Police said properties worth Rs 50 crore were detected during the raids.
Last week, Sundargarh police busted a cattle smuggling racket and arrested eight persons.
The chief minister’s reply assumes significance amid reports of attacks on cattle traders by self-styled cow vigilantes in different parts of the state. There are no official figures on cases registered against such vigilantes. On January 14, 35-year-old Sk Makandar Mahammad was beaten to death by gau rakshaks on suspicion of involvement in cattle smuggling.
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