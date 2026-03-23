Crackdown on cattle smuggling intensifies in Odisha under BJP rule; cases, arrests spike

Cattle from Odisha, mostly cows and bullocks, were transported to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the chief minister informed. (File Photo)

The crackdown on the “illegal cattle smuggling racket” has intensified under BJP rule in Odisha, with a sharp rise in cases registered and arrests made under the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960.

While 473 cases were registered in 2023 against illegal cattle transportation, the number rose to 533 in 2024 and 872 in 2025, according to official figures.

In a written reply in the state Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government has launched “Operation Gau-raksha” to check illegal cattle transportation from Odisha.

As per the reply, the highest number of cases were reported from districts such as Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Dhenkanal.