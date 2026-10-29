Headed to cowshed, 3 men tied up, thrashed over cattle theft suspicion in Madhya Pradesh

Three men transporting seven buffaloes from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh to a cowshed in neighbouring Sagar district were allegedly tied up, stripped down to their undergarments, and beaten with sticks by a group of men on suspicion of cattle theft earlier this week.

Videos of the incident, which took place under the Hindoriya police station limits on Monday, show the three men being tied up and assaulted by a group accusing them of stealing cattle.

Police said they have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Hasan Qureshi, one of the injured men, said the group intercepted their pickup vehicle while they were transporting the buffaloes with what he described as the required documents. “We were taking buffaloes from Damoh to a cowshed in Sagar district with all required documents. Suddenly, a group of men, alleging that we were indulging in buffalo theft, started hurling stones at the pickup vehicle,” he alleged.