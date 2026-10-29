Headed to cowshed, 3 men tied up, thrashed over cattle theft suspicion in Madhya Pradesh

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Three men transporting seven buffaloes from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh to a cowshed in neighbouring Sagar district were allegedly tied up, stripped down to their undergarments, and beaten with sticks by a group of men on suspicion of cattle theft earlier this week.
Videos of the incident, which took place under the Hindoriya police station limits on Monday, show the three men being tied up and assaulted by a group accusing them of stealing cattle.
Police said they have arrested two people in connection with the incident.
Hasan Qureshi, one of the injured men, said the group intercepted their pickup vehicle while they were transporting the buffaloes with what he described as the required documents. “We were taking buffaloes from Damoh to a cowshed in Sagar district with all required documents. Suddenly, a group of men, alleging that we were indulging in buffalo theft, started hurling stones at the pickup vehicle,” he alleged.
Qureshi said the men forcibly stopped the vehicle, pulled the occupants out and tied their hands and legs with ropes before assaulting them with sticks. He alleged that one of the attackers hit a man on the head with an axe. The group also allegedly took away their gold chain, ring, mobile phone and cash.
The three men — Hasan Qureshi, Abid Qureshi and Hussain Khan — reportedly trade in buffaloes. Qureshi alleged that the attackers stripped them down to their undergarments and forced them to chant “Gau Mata ki Jai” and make statements that they had slaughtered a cow.
A senior police officer said “the police initially received information about alleged cruelty to cattle, following which a team was sent to the spot.” The police seized the pickup vehicle and seven buffaloes and registered a case against five persons for alleged cruelty to animals.
The police subsequently registered a separate case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons after a video of the assault surfaced, the officer said.
“The men were stopped on suspicion that they were transporting stolen buffaloes and were later beaten up. Two men have been arrested. We have registered one more case against the traders as well. They were found to be carrying more than 7-8 animals in a van that can carry only one or two animals,” the officer said.
Hasan and Abid were referred from Damoh District Hospital to Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur for treatment. Hussain is being treated at a hospital in Damoh and is reported to be out of danger.