‘Cattle smuggler’ killed in Mathura encounter: police

Two constables were also wounded in the incident. A gunman identified as 24-year-old Afsar bled to death after taking a bullet to his leg, said the police. (Representational image) Two constables were also wounded in the incident. A gunman identified as 24-year-old Afsar bled to death after taking a bullet to his leg, said the police. (Representational image)

A suspected cattle smuggler died in Mathura district on Monday after suffering a bullet wound while exchanging fire with the police in the Chhaata police station area, officials said. Two of his associates were injured.

Circle Officer Jagdish Kaliram said the incident occurred at the KD Medical police outpost – close to the Delhi-Agra highway – around 2.30 am. “A routine barrier had been put up at NH 2 and checking was taking place,” said Dr Gaurav Grover, SSP Mathura. “A speeding Bolero [pickup truck] drove past the barrier. The police began pursuit. Once cornered, the accused opened fire and we retaliated. Three of the accused were injured.”

Two constables were also wounded in the incident. A gunman identified as 24-year-old Afsar bled to death after taking a bullet to his leg, said the police. The police arrested two men, identified as Irfan, 24, and 26-year-old Saadiq, from the spot. Two others managed to escape.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.