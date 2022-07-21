scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Cattle-laden pickup van mows down woman Sub-Inspector in Ranchi, 1 arrested

Police said the vehicle-checking drive was initiated after receiving specific inputs about cattle smuggling.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
July 21, 2022 6:14:57 am
jharkhand news, jharkhand police, cattle smugglingPolice said they have arrested one person, Nigar Khan, while his associate fled.

A 32-year-old woman Sub-Inspector of Jharkhand Police was mowed down by a cattle-laden pickup van in the wee hours of Wednesday on the outskirts of Ranchi where she was checking vehicles.

According to the police, injured SI Sandhya Topno was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. Police said they have arrested one person, Nigar Khan, while his associate fled.

Police said the vehicle-checking drive was initiated after receiving specific inputs about cattle smuggling. “We received information from Khunti district’s Torpa police station that a suspicious vehicle, which was being tracked from Gumla, is moving towards Ranchi. Based on the information, Topno was assigned the vehicle-checking task in Tupudana. Around 3am, she waved a pickup van to stop but it knocked her down,” Ranchi SSP Kaushal Kishore said.

Police said an FIR was registered that efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said: “Even after restrictions, the cattle smuggling is continuing. It seems that one big gang is operating…when a police officer is not safe, what can a common man expect.”

