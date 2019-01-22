CAT rules: No action for 2 weeks against IPS officer denied VRS

In a relief to Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) Ahmedabad bench on Monday ordered the central and the state governments to not take any action against the policeman, whose voluntary retirement has been denied by the Centre, for two weeks.

Advertising

This comes in view of a fresh chargesheet issued on January 14 to the officer, who is known for arresting three IPS officers while supervising the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case probe, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for “unauthorised handing over of charge” of his office and proceeding on his disputed retirement.

The tribunal comprising judicial member M C Verma and administrative member Archana Nigam was hearing the application by Rai, challenging the rejection of his request for voluntary retirement. The advocates appearing for Gujarat and Union governments sought time to file reply. The Centre’s counsel also hinted that the Union government has objection over jurisdiction of this bench to hear Rai’s plea.