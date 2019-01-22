Toggle Menu
CAT rules: No action for 2 weeks against IPS officer denied VRShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cat-rules-no-action-for-2-weeks-against-ips-officer-denied-vrs-5549237/

CAT rules: No action for 2 weeks against IPS officer denied VRS

This comes in view of a fresh chargesheet issued on January 14 to the officer, who is known for arresting three IPS officers while supervising the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case probe

rajnish rai, gujarat, 2005 sohrabuddin sheikh encounter, sohrabuddin sheikh encounter case, central administrative tribunal, dg vanzara, crpf, ndfb operatives killings, assam, assam encounter, encounter in assam, chirang encounter, india news, indian express news
Rajnish Rai (File Photo)

In a relief to Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) Ahmedabad bench on Monday ordered the central and the state governments to not take any action against the policeman, whose voluntary retirement has been denied by the Centre, for two weeks.

This comes in view of a fresh chargesheet issued on January 14 to the officer, who is known for arresting three IPS officers while supervising the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case probe, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for “unauthorised handing over of charge” of his office and proceeding on his disputed retirement.

The tribunal comprising judicial member M C Verma and administrative member Archana Nigam was hearing the application by Rai, challenging the rejection of his request for voluntary retirement. The advocates appearing for Gujarat and Union governments sought time to file reply. The Centre’s counsel also hinted that the Union government has objection over jurisdiction of this bench to hear Rai’s plea.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NSA Ajit Doval's son files defamation case against Jairam, magazine; matter to be heard today
2 Mumbai: 500-acre eco-sensitive belt unlocked for new Law University, courts
3 PM to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Unprecedented edge as India gets younger, says Sushma Swaraj