CAT member recuses from hearing Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s plea – 17th such instance for IFS officer in 13 years

The order recorded that Chaturvedi, appearing in person, continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” in the case

On September 21, a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the Capital recused himself from hearing a petition by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi concerning his Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR).

The recusal by CAT Delhi Bench Member (Judicial) Rajveer Singh Verma was not a first for the Uttarakhand-cadre officer.

Over the last 13 years, as many as 17 judges and judicial officers — including two Supreme Court judges, four Uttarakhand High Court judges, nine (CAT) members and two judges from the district judiciary — have recused themselves from cases involving the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

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According to the latest order, Chaturvedi appeared in person and referred to the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, including provisions relating to the APAR Accepting Authority, Reporting Authority and Reviewing Authority. He also referred to a November 29, 2021, communication of the Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, prescribing authorities for disposal of APARs of IFS officers.