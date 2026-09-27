CAT member recuses from hearing Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s plea – 17th such instance for IFS officer in 13 years

On September 21, a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the Capital recused himself from hearing a petition by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi concerning his Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR).
The recusal by CAT Delhi Bench Member (Judicial) Rajveer Singh Verma was not a first for the Uttarakhand-cadre officer.
Over the last 13 years, as many as 17 judges and judicial officers — including two Supreme Court judges, four Uttarakhand High Court judges, nine (CAT) members and two judges from the district judiciary — have recused themselves from cases involving the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.
According to the latest order, Chaturvedi appeared in person and referred to the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, including provisions relating to the APAR Accepting Authority, Reporting Authority and Reviewing Authority. He also referred to a November 29, 2021, communication of the Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, prescribing authorities for disposal of APARs of IFS officers.
The matter was, however, still under a Registry objection. One of the objections was that the representation filed by Chaturvedi was premature, the order said.
The order also recorded that Chaturvedi, appearing in person, continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” in the case despite being repeatedly directed to confine his submissions to the matter before the Bench.
“After hearing the matter for some time, Hon’ble Mr. Rajveer Singh Verma, Member (J), recuses himself from hearing this matter,” the order said. The Registry was directed to list the matter before the “appropriate Bench” and notify the same.
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Verma’s recusal adds to a series of instances over more than a decade in which judges and judicial officers have stepped aside from cases involving Chaturvedi, in matters concerning his service, postings, disciplinary proceedings, deputation and performance appraisal.
In September-October 2025, Uttarakhand HC judge Justice Alok Verma and Justice Ravindra Maithani recused themselves from hearing a contempt petition filed by Chaturvedi against members of the CAT and its Registry. The petition alleged wilful disobedience of a High Court stay order.
Earlier, in February 2024, Justice Manoj Tiwari recused himself from a case filed by Chaturvedi seeking documents from the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) relating to his central deputation.
The instances go back to November 2013, when then SC judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from hearing a petition seeking a CBI investigation into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chaturvedi.
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In August 2016, then SC judge, Justice UU Lalit, also recused himself from the case.
No common reason established
Across the cases, the circumstances surrounding the recusals have varied. The orders in individual matters do not establish a common reason for all 17 judges and judicial officers stepping aside.
In the latest case, too, Justice Verma’s September 21 order does not state why he recused himself. It only records that the matter had been heard for some time before the CAT member withdrew from the case.
Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch officer, has been involved in several rounds of litigation over his service matters, including disputes relating to postings, disciplinary proceedings, deputation and performance appraisal reports.
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The September 21 case will now be placed before another appropriate CAT Bench.