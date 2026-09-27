CAT member recuses from hearing Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s plea – 17th such instance for IFS officer in 13 years

The order recorded that Chaturvedi continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” despite being repeatedly directed to confine his submissions to the matter before the Bench

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readSep 27, 2026 03:07 PM IST
The order also recorded that Chaturvedi, appearing in person, continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” in the caseThe order recorded that Chaturvedi, appearing in person, continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” in the case
Make us preferred source on Google

On September 21, a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the Capital recused himself from hearing a petition by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi concerning his Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR).

The recusal by CAT Delhi Bench Member (Judicial) Rajveer Singh Verma was not a first for the Uttarakhand-cadre officer.

Over the last 13 years, as many as 17 judges and judicial officers — including two Supreme Court judges, four Uttarakhand High Court judges, nine (CAT) members and two judges from the district judiciary — have recused themselves from cases involving the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to the latest order, Chaturvedi appeared in person and referred to the All India Services (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, including provisions relating to the APAR Accepting Authority, Reporting Authority and Reviewing Authority. He also referred to a November 29, 2021, communication of the Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, prescribing authorities for disposal of APARs of IFS officers.

Also Read | State information commission asks Uttarakhand High Court to give data on complaints against district judges

The matter was, however, still under a Registry objection. One of the objections was that the representation filed by Chaturvedi was premature, the order said.

The order also recorded that Chaturvedi, appearing in person, continued making submissions that were “not connected with the issue involved” in the case despite being repeatedly directed to confine his submissions to the matter before the Bench.

“After hearing the matter for some time, Hon’ble Mr. Rajveer Singh Verma, Member (J), recuses himself from hearing this matter,” the order said. The Registry was directed to list the matter before the “appropriate Bench” and notify the same.

Story continues below this ad

Verma’s recusal adds to a series of instances over more than a decade in which judges and judicial officers have stepped aside from cases involving Chaturvedi, in matters concerning his service, postings, disciplinary proceedings, deputation and performance appraisal.

In September-October 2025, Uttarakhand HC judge Justice Alok Verma and Justice Ravindra Maithani recused themselves from hearing a contempt petition filed by Chaturvedi against members of the CAT and its Registry. The petition alleged wilful disobedience of a High Court stay order.

Earlier, in February 2024, Justice Manoj Tiwari recused himself from a case filed by Chaturvedi seeking documents from the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) relating to his central deputation.

The instances go back to November 2013, when then SC judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from hearing a petition seeking a CBI investigation into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chaturvedi.

Story continues below this ad

In August 2016, then SC judge, Justice UU Lalit, also recused himself from the case.

No common reason established

Across the cases, the circumstances surrounding the recusals have varied. The orders in individual matters do not establish a common reason for all 17 judges and judicial officers stepping aside.

In the latest case, too, Justice Verma’s September 21 order does not state why he recused himself. It only records that the matter had been heard for some time before the CAT member withdrew from the case.

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch officer, has been involved in several rounds of litigation over his service matters, including disputes relating to postings, disciplinary proceedings, deputation and performance appraisal reports.

Story continues below this ad

The September 21 case will now be placed before another appropriate CAT Bench.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on education, policy and social justice. She has broken news and written investigative stories on education, some of which have prompted responses from central universities and government authorities. She uses the Right to Information Act as a reporting tool and enjoys telling people-driven stories through long-form journalism. Vidheesha joined The Indian Express’s Delhi City team in 2023, where she has been part of the education coverage in the newsroom, reporting on policy, institutions, and issues affecting students and communities. Her journalism career began in 2020 as a freelance journalist after she left a career in civil engineering. She covered her home states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on gender, social justice, and politics. Vidheesha Kuntamalla Qualification, Degrees: Master of Science in Quantity Surveying from Kingston University, London Awards and Recognition: Vidheesha won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2024 for her long-form story on India’s first case of passive euthanasia. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments