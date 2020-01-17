CAT allows petition of two IPS officers challenging appointment of Punjab DGP

Punjab Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta Punjab Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday allowed the petition of two Punjab Cadre IPS officers, against the appointment of Punjab Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta. The Tribunal had reserved the order after hearing to the matter, on January 8, 2020.

The two Punjab IPS officers, Mohammad Mustafa and Siddarth Chattopadhyaya had moved CAT in February 2019, seeking quashing of the order of appointment of the Punjab Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta, through separate petitions.

After arguments that lasted a year, the Tribunal bench of Justice L. Narasimha Reddy (Chairman) and Mohd. Jamshed (Member – Administrative) allowed the petitions of both the petitioners in the Court. The judgement however was yet to be released by the Tribunal.

Mustafa had pleaded to quash an order from February 7, 2019, as per which Dinkar Gupta has been appointed as DGP, given that he is more qualified and fulfills all parameters as prescribed by the Supreme Court. Mustafa has also sought that directions be issued to UPSC to consider and frame a fresh panel of three senior-most eligible officers after reconstituting the committee excluding Suresh Arora, who retired as DGP, Punjab.

In his plea, Mustafa has mentioned that he has a very wide and varied range of experience. On the other hand, Chattopadhyaya seeking the similar remedies as Mustafa, had pleaded in his petition that during his service he has been awarded with the President Police Medal for gallantry, Police medal for gallantry, Police medal for meritorious services, against Dinkar Gupta, who has only been awarded the Police medal which is lower in precedence than the President Police medal, and he is senior to the Dinkar Gupta, MK Tiwari, and VK Bhawra, and has been promoted to rank of DGP in July 2017, earlier to the three empaneled officers, while he has a wide and varied range of experience like anti-terrorism, vigilance, anti-corruption, among other areas.

The Punjab Government in reply to the petitions, while justifying Dinkar Gupta’s appointment, had submitted that Gupta is the senior most officer included in the panel, he has a wide range of experience of working in the field as SSP, Range DIG and has spent eight years on deputation to the Intelligence Bureau handling sensitive assignments.

