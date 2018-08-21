Caste tension in Meerut village as Dalits warn of mahasabha

No arrests have been made against the counter-FIR but it led to outrage among the Dalits. (Representational) No arrests have been made against the counter-FIR but it led to outrage among the Dalits. (Representational)

Days after a Dalit teenager was killed in Meerut’s Uldepur village, some members from his Jatav community gathered on Monday at Commissioner Park in Meerut city, amid heightened caste tensions, and issued a list of demands. They warned that a large “Dalit mahasabha” will be held on August 30 unless their demands are met by August 29.

SP (Meerut Dehat) Rajesh Kumar, who visited Uldepur on Sunday, said, “I visited the village to entreat with them (Dalits) to call of their demonstration planned for the 20th (Monday). I promised that arrests and dropping of charges (against 12 Jatavs in a counter-FIR) would be done as soon as possible. I did not give a time-line but these actions will definitely be completed before their August 29 ultimatum.”

The incident relates to the death of Rohit Kumar, 17, and injuries to others, including Rohit’s father, on August 9, in what people of the Jatav community allege was an assault by members of the village’s Thakur community following a fight the previous night.

Following this, four members of the Thakur community were arrested. Five others accused remain absconding.

The stand-off worsened when a “Rajput mahasabha” was held in Commissioner Park on August 14, ostensibly to pressure the police to file a counter-FIR. The FIR, filed on the complaint of Sunita Chauhan, wife of prime accused Kishan, accuses 12 members of the Jatav community, including the deceased, of rioting, dacoity, criminal intimidation and attempted sexual assault on a child.

The counter-FIR alleges that Rohit had gathered Dalit members to attack Sunita’s house when only she, her mother-in-law and their neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter were at home. It accuses them of ransacking the house and attempting to rape the minor girl.

No arrests have been made against the counter-FIR but it led to outrage among the Dalits. “The charges are false. This was a clear case of assault against Dalit boys. It is shameful the police could be pressured into filing such a complaint,” said Naresh Kumar, whose son Nitin has been named in the counter-FIR.

