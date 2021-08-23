Caste census: What PM decides should be accepted by all, says Bihar BJP leader

Bihar minister and BJP leader Janak Ram on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestions on the caste census should be accepted by all parties.

Ram is part of an 11-member delegation from Bihar which is set to meet the Prime Minister on Monday to discuss the issue.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the delegation, which includes Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and Congress MLA Ajit Sharma.

While the BJP had been a part of the unanimous decision on caste census resolution passed in Bihar legislature (both Houses) in 2019, it has not taken stand on the matter of late, especially after Nitish and Tejashwi are united on the issue.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, Ram said that it was not important what stand the Bihar unit of the party had taken on the matter two years ago, adding that what mattered was ensuring inclusive growth.

“First, we have serious grouse against Congress for not thinking about caste census before. RJD that was also a part of UPA government, did not demand it for last Census… As for the present delegation, Bihar CM, as the delegation head, would present his case before the PM,” Ram said.

Asked if the BJP is in favour of the caste census, Ram said: “It is not a question of being in favour… The PM has to take a call on the caste census demand. What PM decides should be acceptable to all parties.

“Let us all look for consensus on the matter,” Ram said as he parried a question on the Bihar CM earlier saying that the state had the option to carry out its own caste census.