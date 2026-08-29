Casino director shot at in Goa, police suspect business rivalry

According to the police, the incident took place at 8.47 pm when Srinivas Nayak, director of the offshore casino Majestic Pride, was leaving the hotel 'Neo Majestic', which houses the Majestic Paradise, in Porvorim in North Goa and was about to sit in his car.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiAug 29, 2026 12:08 AM IST
Casino director shot at in Goa, Goa police suspect business rivalry in Casino director murder, goa Casino director murder, goa Casino director shot, Indian express news, current affairsPolice said they are recording the victim's statement and a probe has been initiated. "The motive for the shooting is yet to be ascertained. The accused are yet to be identified. We are probing the case from all angles including business rivalry as the motive for the shooting," the police officer added.
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The director of an offshore casino in Goa escaped unharmed after two assailants opened fire at him near a hotel in Porvorim, near Panaji, on Friday night, said police. According to the police, the director’s bodyguard retaliated by firing three gunshots at the assailants, who escaped from the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place at 8.47 pm when Srinivas Nayak, director of the offshore casino Majestic Pride, was leaving the hotel ‘Neo Majestic’, which houses the Majestic Paradise, in Porvorim in North Goa and was about to sit in his car. A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “As he was about to enter his car, two assailants fired two to three rounds at him. One of his bodyguards also fired three shots in defence, but the accused managed to flee”.

Police said no one sustained injuries in the crossfire. Nayak told the media: “I was about to sit in my car when two assailants fired three rounds at me. My bodyguards fired three rounds in response. They fled by crossing the highway. Police are going through CCTV now.”

Police said they are recording the victim’s statement and a probe has been initiated. “The motive for the shooting is yet to be ascertained. The accused are yet to be identified. We are probing the case from all angles including business rivalry as the motive for the shooting,” the police officer added.

 

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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