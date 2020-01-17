Cash recovered from Jalandhar priest: Court frames charges against 11 including 4 former cops

Two accused, Gurwinder Singh alias Garry and Amandeep Singh were granted bail while the other accused are still in jail. (Representational image) Two accused, Gurwinder Singh alias Garry and Amandeep Singh were granted bail while the other accused are still in jail. (Representational image)

A Mohali court on Thursday framed charges against 11 accused, including four former Punjab Police personnel, in the case of embezzlement of Rs 9.66 crore recovered from the house of a pastor in Jalandhar in March last year. The state crime branch had submitted the chargesheet last year.

Charges were framed against former Punjab Police ASIs Joginder Singh, Rajpreet Singh, Dilbagh Singh, former head constable Amrik Singh. The other accused included Nirmal Singh, Surinderpal Chirian, Mohammad Shakeel, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh Kamboj.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), State Crime Branch, Rakesh Kaushal said that the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 379-B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offense which it is his duty to prevent), 109 (abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the IPC and Sections 13(1)-A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AIG Kaushal said that the accused stayed in Nepal and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and spent Rs 10 lakh while they were on the run and and they had to recover that amount from the accused.

Two accused, Gurwinder Singh alias Garry and Amandeep Singh were granted bail while the other accused are still in jail.

