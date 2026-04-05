Cash, liquor, drugs among freebies worth Rs 651 crore seized in four poll-bound states, UT: Election Commission

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Authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies worth over Rs 651.51 crore in connection with the ongoing Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, the Election Commission said on Sunday.
Of the total amount of seizures, Rs 319 crore worth of inducements were seized from West Bengal, comprising Rs 11 crore in cash, 21.29 lakh litres liquor worth Rs 55 crore, drugs worth Rs 65 crore, precious metals worth Rs 39 crore, and other freebies worth Rs 150 crore. Seizures worth Rs 170 crore were made in Tamil Nadu, Rs 97 crore in Assam, Rs 58 crore in Kerala, and Rs 7 crore in Puducherry.
The EC said the commission has held multiple meetings with the Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, Directors General of Police and other senior officers of the four states and the lone poll-bound UT as well as of the 12 states/UTs that border them, to make sure the elections are “violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free”.
The commission said 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 static surveillance teams had been deployed for the purpose.
“The Commission has also stressed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been set up to address any grievances in this regard,” the EC said.
The EC had announced the five Assembly elections on March 15. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry go to polls on April 9, followed by Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. The votes are to be counted on May 4.
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