Justice Yashwant Varma, facing probe in cash-at-home case, resigns from Allahabad High Court

Justice Yashwant Varma was moved to the Allahabad High Court after the cash-at-home controversy (File photo).

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who is facing an inquiry over the alleged discovery of a huge amount of cash at his home, resigned on Friday, according to news agency ANI. He tendered his resignation in a letter to the president.

His return to the Allahabad High Court from the Delhi High Court had followed a controversy linked to the alleged discovery of cash at his residence.

Justice Varma took oath of the Allahabad HC took oath on April 5 last year. He is presently undergoing an inquiry. The allegations against him could also lead to the initiation of parliamentary removal proceedings.