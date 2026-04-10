Justice Yashwant Varma, facing probe in cash-at-home case, resigns from Allahabad High Court

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who is facing an inquiry over the alleged discovery of a huge amount of cash at his home, resigned on Friday, according to news agency ANI. He tendered his resignation in a letter to the president.
His return to the Allahabad High Court from the Delhi High Court had followed a controversy linked to the alleged discovery of cash at his residence.
Justice Varma took oath of the Allahabad HC took oath on April 5 last year. He is presently undergoing an inquiry. The allegations against him could also lead to the initiation of parliamentary removal proceedings.
Justice Varma came under fire last year after the discovery of a huge pile of cash at his Delhi home during a firefighting operation on the night intervening March 14 and 15. He was a judge at the Delhi High Court then.
Five days later, the SC Collegium proposed that Justice Varma, then a judge of the Delhi High Court, be transferred to Allahabad. On March 22, the Chief Justice constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against the judge.
(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram