Cash aid to education, states roll out schemes for kids hit by Covid

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced support for children orphaned by Covid-19, several states laid out their own schemes for such children. Multiple states have already announced similar schemes.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a welfare scheme for children who have lost either one earning parent or both parents to Covid-19. Under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’, the state government a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to a child’s guardian or caretaker till he or she attains adulthood, while those who do not have anyone to look after them will be sent to children’s homes, an official spokesperson said.

Haryana: The Haryana government will give Rs 2,500 per month as financial aid to the families taking care of orphaned children. This financial assistance will be given till the children turn 18. An annual amount of Rs 12,000 will also be deposited in their bank accounts till they reach 18, a government spokesperson said.

In the case of adolescent girls, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. An amount of Rs 51,000 will be credited to their accounts which would be given to them at the time of their marriage. “A mobile tablet will also be given to students studying in VIII-XII standard and those enrolled in vocational courses,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Tripura: Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Balya Seva Prakalpa’ announced Saturday, the Tripura government will take the responsibility of ensuring the education of orphans till they become adults. “In many cases, close relative are found taking care of orphans instead of them living in orphanages. In such cases, the state government will pay Rs 3,500 to them monthly till they turn 18,” CM Biplab Deb said. Deb also said the government would provide a laptop or a tablet to facilitate the higher studies of such children after they pass the madhyamik examination and graduate to Class XI or XII. The state will also provide Rs 50,000 as one-time support for the marriage of girls who have lost their parents.

Assam: Announcing the Sishu Seva Scheme in Guwahati, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said children who have lost both their parents or their earning parent will be provided Rs 3,500 per month. Of this, Rs 2,000 will come from an existing Central scheme, with conditions. The Sishu Seva Scheme also promises a one-time amount of Rs 50,000 and one tola of gold for the marriage of girls.

Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the ‘Chief Minister Bal Seva Scheme’ under which children who have lost both parents, surviving parent, legal guardians, or adoptive parents due to Covid will be eligible to receive Rs 2,000 per month.

Gujarat: The state government had on May 13 announced financial aid of Rs 4,000 per month for children below 18 years who lost both their parents to the virus. On Saturday, CM Vijay Rupani announced that those who are above 18 and keen on pursuing further studies would be assisted under the ”After Care Yojana”. Under this scheme, until 21 years of age, they will be paid monthly financial aid of Rs 6,000 by the state government. Those who wish to pursue studies after 21, too, shall get financial aid of Rs 6,000 per month until they turn 24.

Tamil Nadu: The package announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin comprises a deposit of Rs 5 lakh for children who lost both parents and Rs 3 lakh for those who lost one parent. The government will sponsor the education of orphaned children by paying the tuition and hostel fees till they complete their graduation. Their admissions will be prioritised in government homes and hostels.

Children who have lost one parent “would receive Rs 3,000 per month towards maintenance till they turn 18 if they are under the care of relatives or guardians or in government homes or hostels”, the statement said.

Karnataka: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the “Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme”, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians who are caretakers. For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs 1 lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment, he said, PTI reported.