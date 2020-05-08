Cases rise, Tamil Nadu liquor shops open to long queues

Tamil Nadu reported 580 new positive cases Thursday, taking the total to 5,409. (Representational image) Tamil Nadu reported 580 new positive cases Thursday, taking the total to 5,409. (Representational image)

Amid a constant surge in COVID-19 infections and a new cluster of cases linked to the state’s largest vegetable market in Koyambedu, the Tamil Nadu government Thursday opened retail liquor outlets across the state, a day after announcing a 15 per cent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), in a bid to tackle the deepening economic crisis.

Liquor outlets of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) opened to long queues everywhere in Tamil Nadu, except Chennai and containment zones.

However, many public health experts fear the decision will trigger a fresh wave of cases.

