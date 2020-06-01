Cases rise in Gurgaon, Faridabad; state tally hits 2k

Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the Covid-19 test, in Gurgaon, Sunday. (PTI) Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the Covid-19 test, in Gurgaon, Sunday. (PTI)

Two districts bordering Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad, continued to push the Covid-19 case count in Haryana reporting 97 and 28 cases, respectively in the last 24 hours. The state reported 168 new cases, pushing the sate overall tally to 2,091.

Due to the continuous spike in cases, Haryana’s case-doubling count came down to nine days, Saturday evening. The recovery rate of patients also reduced to 50.12 per cent.

Bhiwani reported another 20 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Bhiwani’s fresh cases included family members of BJP MLA Ghanshyam Saraf. Saraf was, however, tested negative. Their samples were taken after Saraf’s PA was found positive on May 29.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that he has issued instructions to open a Covid-test laboratory in each of the 22 districts. As of now, 15 laboratories are functional in the state. “Haryana has 26,787 bed quarantine facilities at dedicated Covid Care Centers and 11,015 Beds at dedicated Covid hospitals and in Covid Health Center,” health department said.

Asking people to be more careful during opening of nationwide lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced that the state government will be launching new industrial policy in August.

“State government is formulating a new Industrial Policy-2020 by August while emphasizing on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in which various clusters will be formed according to the productivity of all 22 districts. In the state, ‘One District One Product’ scheme of Centre will prominently be promoted to boost the productivity of agro-based industries like micro food processing units, agro-processing clusters, cold chains, backward-forward linkage. The objective is to create more employment opportunities for youth through rural development,” Dushyant said.

