Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Cases like Ankita murder affect tourism: Tourism Minister

Ankita was working as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh, owned by the son of a BJP leader, when she was murdered in September this year.

Incidents like the recent murder of a hotel employee in Uttarakhand affect India’s image and the inflow of tourists to the country, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister was answering a question asked by DMK member M Mohamed Abdulla about the issues faced by women in the hospitality sector when BJP MP Anil Baluni posed a supplementary question. Baluni, who is from Uttarakhand, cited the murder of Ankita, though he did not name her, and asked the minister what steps the government was taking for the security of women who work in the hospitality sector.

Reddy said the matter pertained to the state government as it was an issue of law and order. Terming it an “isolated incident”, Reddy said, “There should be no such incident. It hurts the image of India and affects the tourists coming to India.”

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:15:14 am
