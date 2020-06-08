Cases filed after two ‘commit suicide’ in Dahod and Vadodara

“Her first husband died due to some illness and she had three children with him,” said Dinesh Vaja, assistant sub-inspector, Garbada police station. (Representational) “Her first husband died due to some illness and she had three children with him,” said Dinesh Vaja, assistant sub-inspector, Garbada police station. (Representational)

Two suicides were reported from Vadodara and Dahod each on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Police have registered a case of accidental death in both cases.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a tree near the primary school in Bhiloi village of Dahod. Police said the deceased, Vanaben Parmar, was alone at home and her parents were in Ahmedabad. They said the reason is not yet known.

“Her first husband died due to some illness and she had three children with him,” said Dinesh Vaja, assistant sub-inspector, Garbada police station.

“A year-and-a-half ago, she married another man who was already married to another woman. She had come to the village to meet her parents. So far, there is no foul play and we are investigating,” the assistant sub-inspector added.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Vadsar area of Vadodara.

According to the police, the deceased, Ravi Shinde, had been unemployed for a long time and his father who retired recently wanted him to search for a job. He is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.

“His father worked as a watchman and retired recently and wanted Ravi to take up the responsibility. There was no source of income for the family for a long time, which could be a reason behind him taking the extreme step,” said Prabhat Bhaliya, assistant sub-inspector, Manjalpur police station.

