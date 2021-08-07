Cases against legislators: SC to take up PIL on fast track courts next week

In November 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered setting up of special courts in each state to try the pending cases.

THE SUPREME Court on Friday said it will consider taking up next week a pending PIL seeking setting up of fast track courts to try cases against legislators.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said this after petitioner Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay mentioned the matter.

Upadhyay said the matter was last listed on November 4, 2020 and urged the court to expedite the hearing.

In November 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered setting up of special courts in each state to try the pending cases. Accordingly, 12 such courts were set up across the country.

However, with pendency still high and disposal rate slow, the apex court has continued to monitor the matter and issue directions. The court also appointed Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria to assist it as amicus curiae in the matter.

Hansaria told the court that one of the reasons for the pendency of the cases was the stay granted by higher courts.

Taking note, the apex court asked high court Chief Justices to constitute a Special Bench to monitor the progress of trial of these cases.