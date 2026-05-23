Case of six missing Naga villagers to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM

Manipur CM Y Khemchand told UNC leaders that the case of missing Naga villagers will be handed over to National Investigative Agency. (PTI Photo)

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday told the leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) that the case of the six missing Naga villagers would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A six-member UNC delegation, the apex body representing the Nagas, met Singh and Cabinet ministers at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to discuss the law and order situation.

During the meeting, the CM reportedly appealed to the UNC to assist in securing the release of 14 Kuki civilians who have been in captivity after tensions escalated earlier this month. He also said the probe into the killing of three Thadou church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 has also been handed over to the NIA.