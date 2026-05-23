Case of six missing Naga villagers to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM

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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday told the leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) that the case of the six missing Naga villagers would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
A six-member UNC delegation, the apex body representing the Nagas, met Singh and Cabinet ministers at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to discuss the law and order situation.
During the meeting, the CM reportedly appealed to the UNC to assist in securing the release of 14 Kuki civilians who have been in captivity after tensions escalated earlier this month. He also said the probe into the killing of three Thadou church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 has also been handed over to the NIA.
The UNC delegation urged the government to trace the six missing Naga villagers from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. The CM assured that search and rescue operations have been underway since May 14 to locate them while appealing to the Kuki community leaders to extend cooperation, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Apart from the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, and several Naga MLAs were present during the meeting.
The UNC delegation comprised UNC president N G Lorho, vice-president N Poujan Golmei, L Adani Mao, Samson Remmei, former UNC president K S Paul Leo, and A C Thotso, member secretary of the UNC working committee.
Tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities spiralled following the killing of the three church leaders in Kangpokpi district. In response, dozens of villagers from both communities were reportedly abducted and held captive in Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district and Naga-majority Senapati district.
So far, both sides have released 14 people each. However, Naga groups in Senapati have reportedly kept 14 others captive as they demand the release of the six missing persons, who they allege, were abducted by Kuki militant groups. Kuki groups have however maintained that all hostages have been released.
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