Case registered against IIM Rohtak director for alleged sexual assault

The victim, who was terminated from service on May 10, has alleged she was harassed by the director continuously after she joined the institute in September 2017. The victim, who was terminated from service on May 10, has alleged she was harassed by the director continuously after she joined the institute in September 2017.

A case has been registered by the Haryana police against the director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak on charges of sexually harassing an ex-assistant professor of the institute.

Rohtak women police station SHO Garima today said a case of sexual harassment has been registered against Prof Dheeraj Sharma on the complaint of a former woman assistant professor of the institute.

The complainant alleged that Prof Sharma, who was her reporting authority, subjected her to continuous sexual harassment at workplace ever since her joining.

She alleged she was molested by the director.

The complainant alleged that since she did not comply with the director’s illicit demands, his behaviour changed and he started insulting her and inflicting mental stress whenever he got opportunity.

Based on the complaint, police booked Prof Sharma under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC, Garima said.

However, the director went incommunicado while the institute in a statement said that the assistant professor had been terminated from service and had levied the charges to defame the director and the institute. This is all an afterthought, the statement said.

Garima said police is investigating the matter.

