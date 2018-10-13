Case registered against actor Kollam Thulasi for saying ‘tear in two women who enter Sabarimala’

Actor Kollam Thulasi was speaking at an event in Kollam when he made the remark in the presence of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. (ANI) Actor Kollam Thulasi was speaking at an event in Kollam when he made the remark in the presence of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. (ANI)

The Chavara police on Saturday registered a case against Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi who courted controversy on Friday for stating that “women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half“. The complaint was filed by a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist.

Thulasi was speaking at an event in Kollam when he made the remark in the presence of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

The actor, who is a BJP member and the party’s candidate from Kundra in Kollam during the 2016 assembly elections, issued the threat at a ‘Save Sabarimala’ campaign organised by constituents of BJP-led NDA, such as Bharath Dharma Jena Sena, to protest against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala.

While addressing the crowd, the actor said: “You mothers should go to Sabarimala. Because some women will come there. They should be torn into two pieces. One portion should be thrown to Delhi and another to the room of the chief minister. I know, you are not going… because you are all educated and sensible… Ayyappan has started working.. the mind of Devaswom minister has started changing.’’

Thulasi had also urged the people to chant Ayyappa keerthanams loud enough to “rupture the eardrum of Vijayan” (Kerala Chief Minister). “Also, the idiots in the Supreme Court should hear the chanting,” he said.

