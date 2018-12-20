Two IIT-Roorkee professors booked for sexual harassment

After a research student of IIT-Roorkee recently approached the police raising allegations of sexual harassment against two of her supervisors, an FIR was filed against the two professors at Roorkee’s Civil Lines police station.

Advertising

The research student had last week filed a police complaint against the professors. Acting on the complaint, police had constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter. The SIT submitted its report on Wednesday, after which an FIR was registered against the professors.

“The FIR against the professors has been filed under section 354 (assault a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and the SC/ST Act for allegedly using caste slurs for the student,” a police official said.

“The FIR was filed late on Wednesday night, and a police investigation has been initiated in the case,” he said.

Advertising

Another student from the institute had approached the police last week, raising allegations of sexual harassment against one of the professors against whom an FIR has already been filed.

Also, about 10 days back an American scholar, over an email to the police, alleged that she was sexually harassed by three IIT-Roorkee professors in 2015 when she was delivering a lecture at the institute.