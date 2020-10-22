Case over Patidar agitation: Hardik moves Gujarat HC, seeks deletion of bail clause

The case pertains to a crime branch FIR of 2015 where Patel was booked under sedition charges following the Patidar agitation.

State Congress working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday moved the Gujarat High Court seeking permanent deletion of his bail condition, in a case related to Patidar agitation, that requires him to seek prior permission from the trial court before leaving Gujarat borders.

Patel has also moved a second plea seeking temporary modification of this condition, for a period of 12 weeks, after it was rejected by an Ahmedabad sessions court.

Represented by advocate Anand Yagnik, a note was filed on Monday to hear both matters together. The two matters are now expected to be heard next on October 23 by a division bench.

The sessions court had refused to temporarily modify his bail condition in September as the case awaits completion of trial.

