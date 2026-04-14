Case of the disappearing water bodies: Survey reveals 8,940 missing in Bihar

According to the census, 45 percent of these water bodies are owned by the Bihar government, although the state’s revenue and land reforms department has no information on how many are encroached — either partially or wholly.

Where are Bihar’s missing water bodies? That’s the question raised by the Centre’s latest water body census, which shows that some 8,940 water bodies in the state are missing.

The Second Census of Water Bodies for Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Ladakh, and Sikkim, conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti last year, shows that of the state’s 45,793 water bodies recorded in 2018-19, 36,856 still exist — meaning close to 9,000 have vanished.

According to the census, 45 percent of these water bodies are owned by the Bihar government, although the state’s revenue and land reforms department has no information on how many are encroached — either partially or wholly.