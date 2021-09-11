Case lodged against woman for extorting Kerala S-I, say police

Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against a woman on charges of allegedly extorting money from a police sub-inspector in Kollam district.

Police sources said they are yet to record the statement of the complainant — the sub-inspector.

The issue has been doing the rounds on social media, with audio clips of purported conversations between the woman and her alleged victims, most of them police personnel

The woman has told a local TV channel that she did not “trap” any police official. “I have no links with any senior officer. The present case has come up due to the vengeance of the (sub) inspector,’’ she alleged.

Explaining the case, an officer said on Friday: “The two have known each other and were on good terms initially. In 2019, the woman moved a sexual harassment complaint against the sub-inspector, who is now the complainant. Subsequently, he was suspended from service but was reinstated following a High Court order.”

The court, this officer said, found that the complaint was “baseless”.

The officer said the woman had also made allegations of rape against another person last year, alleging that she was sexually assaulted at a hotel near Kochi airport. A detailed probe is required to find out more in that case, according to the officer.

The complainant sub-inspector works with Kollam rural police district; the accused woman comes from the same district, police said.

In his complaint, the sub-inspector has alleged that the woman befriended him on social media and later allegedly extorted several lakhs of rupees, suggesting a case of “honey trap”.

In the audio clip that has emerged on social media, the woman purportedly said that police officials have been allegedly harassing her.