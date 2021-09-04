Case filed by Smriti Irani’s aide: Sultanpur court sends dental surgeon to judicial custody

A local court in Sultanpur on Friday sent to judicial custody an accused whose name cropped up during the police investigation in a case filed by an aide of Union minister Smriti Irani.

The police said that on November 23, 2020, Irani’s aide Vijay Gupta filed a complaint against international shooter Vartika Singh and former Congress MP Kamal Kishore Commando at the Musafirkhana police station in Amethi after they accused him of demanding Rs 25 lakh to make Singh a member of the women’s commission.

Defence counsel Ravi Bansh Singh said Vartika Singh then filed a plea seeking a direction to the police to file an FIR against Smriti Irani, Gupta and Dr Rajnish Kumar, a dental surgeon, on the charge of demanding money from her. But the petition was rejected.

During its investigation into Gupta’s complaint, the police came across the alleged role of Dr Rajnish Kumar. The surgeon was declared a proclaimed offender by the court after he remained absconding, said police. On Friday, the 30-year-old appeared before the local court that sent him to judicial custody, said inspector Parshu Ram Ojha, the investigating officer in the case.

Ojha said so far, the role of Kamal Kishor had not been established.

Lawyer Ravi Bansh Singh said the police had filed a chargesheet against Vartika Singh based on Gupta’s complaint. The case, which is being heard in the MP-MLA court of Sultanpur, will be next heard on Saturday.

The case was initially filed under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and different sections of the IT Act. During the investigation, other IPC sections, including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) were added.