Case filed on body swap at Gujarat hospital, families allege conspiracy

Police have filed a case against the “doctors and medical staff” of VS Hospital in Ahmedabad on charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy, a day after the staff of its mortuary allegedly swapped the body of a murder victim with that of a pregnant woman.

The family of 19-year-old Mittal Jadav, the murder victim, was handed the body of 26-year-old Nasreen Sayyed, who died during childbirth at the hospital.

Both families have alleged negligence on the part of the hospital. “We have demanded action against the erring doctors and medical staff of VS Hospital who made us go through an ordeal on Friday,” said Ramesh Jadav. “Today, as per procedure, police again asked me to identify the body of my daughter Mittal.”

The families of both the deceased on Saturday went to Ellisbridge police station to complain against VS Hospital. Mittal’s father Ramesh Jadav lodged the complaint, based on which a case was filed. No names have been mentioned in the FIR.

“We have lodged a case under IPC sections along with sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” VG Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, M Division, Ahmedabad, said.

Nasreen’s family claimed the hospital did not conduct a post-mortem examination after her death. Waseem Sheikh, brother of Nasreen, told The Sunday Express, “We suspect a conspiracy by the hospital to hide something related to my sister’s death.”

Police asked the hospital to conduct autopsies on the bodies of Mittal and Nasreen.

Mittal was declared brought dead at VS Hospital around 8 pm on Wednesday whereas Nasreen died during an operation to deliver her child on Thursday morning. Hospital authorities said autopsies had been conducted on both the bodies and they were kept in the mortuary.

Medical superintendent of VS Hospital Dr Manish Patel said action has been taken against staff. “One staff member, Ashwin Vaghela, has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been set up,” Dr Patel said. “Vaghela was assigned the task of labeling the bodies, and he will be kept under suspension till the probe is completed.”

Asked about the FIR, Dr Patel said, “We have set up a committee to look into the allegations.”

The body of Mittal was handed to her family Saturday evening after a second post-mortem.