Case filed against unidentified men pretending to be Maharashtra BJP chief, demanding money from doctors & others

Maharashtra BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil. (File photo) Maharashtra BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil. (File photo)

The Pune City Police has booked some unidentified persons for allegedly pretending to be state BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil, and demanding money from some residents of Nigdi. The calls were made to some doctors and others in Nigdi area on July 18 and July 19, said police.

One of the callers claimed to be Patil while another pretended to be his personal assistant. They allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh as donation from a doctor and other residents of Nigdi for “helping Covid-19 patients”, and threatened to physically harm them if the money was not paid.

After he got to know about the calls, Patil lodged a first information report at the Kothrud police station. Police have booked the accused under sections 170, 419, 420, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, on charges pertaining to cheating, defamation and impersonating a public servant, among others.

