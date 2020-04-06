Case filed after Statue of Unity put up for sale on OLX for Rs 30,000 crore

We are now tracing the source of the listing made on OLX,” police said. (File) We are now tracing the source of the listing made on OLX,” police said. (File)

The world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity (SoU), in Kevadia Colony of Gujarat, was put up “for sale” on online marketplace OLX, prompting the authorities to take down the advertisement and file a complaint.

The statue, a towering memorial dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was put up for sale for Rs 30,000 crore to donate the money for medical and healthcare equipment in view of coronavirus spread. The description read, “Emergency! Selling Statue of Unity because of urgent money required for hospitals and healthcare equipment.”

After an article appeared in a local newspaper, the SoU authorities on Sunday approached the police to file a complaint against an unknown person for the listing. “An unknown person, with a mala fide intention to defame the government had put up the Statue of Unity for sale on OLX, despite not being authorised to do so,” a release signed by Nilesh Dubey Chief Administrator, Statue of Unity, stated. “It is appalling that the online marketplace OLX did not verify the post and approved it…,” the release added.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (publishes, circulates any rumours), 417 (Punishment for cheating) and 469 (forgery), as well as under the Information and Technology Act, against an unknown person. “We received a complaint from the authorities and have filed an FIR. We are now tracing the source of the listing made on OLX,” police said.

A major attraction since its inauguration on October 31, 2018, the SoU was closed for tourists since March 17 after a directive by the Gujarat government.

