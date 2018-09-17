Case closed: Man who shot at Dahod businessman found dead

According to the police, Dalal was found dead on Sunday morning in an open area behind a private hospital on Mandawa road. (Image used for representational purpose) According to the police, Dalal was found dead on Sunday morning in an open area behind a private hospital on Mandawa road. (Image used for representational purpose)

The man accused of opening fire at a pulse mill owner in Dahod on Saturday was found dead by police on Sunday morning. Bhupendra Dalal (61) was on the run since Saturday.

According to the police, Dalal was found dead on Sunday morning in an open area behind a private hospital on Mandawa road. Dalal shot himself near his heart using the same weapon he used to open fire at the businessman, said police.

“We had formed teams to look out for him and we found his body today. A bullet has been recovered from his body. Since no suicide note has been recovered we are considering that he killed himself to evade arrest. The investigation is almost closed. We have to just find out from where he got access to the revolver,” said Sub-Inspector (Dahod Rural) Bhavesh Patel.

On Saturday morning, Prasannchand Jain (64), owner of Arihant Industries, was shot multiple times allegedly by Dalal at the former’s factory. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

According to the police, Jain used to procure materials from Dalal, but recently differences had cropped up between them over some business transactions. The two had entered into heated arguments on earlier occasions too, the police said.

For timely treatment of Jain, Vadodara police for the first time arranged a “green corridor” to facilitate the ambulance to reach Vadodara on time. From Golden Chowkdi to the private hospital on Jetalpur road, all traffic junctions were cleared. The 10 km distance was covered in 12 minutes.

