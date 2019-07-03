Case against TRS MLA, son for obstructing forest officials

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) legislator V Venkateshwara Rao and his son Raghav Rao have been booked by police for obstructing forest officials during an afforestation drive.

A case against the Kothagudem MLA and his son was registered on Tuesday at Lakshmidevipally Police Station for stopping forest officials led by Deputy Forest Officer M R Rao from doing their duty at Lothuvag village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

“Forest officials were digging to plant saplings and constructing a wall to prevent encroachment of forest land when several people arrived there and confronted the forest officials. MLA Venkateshwara Rao and his son arrived and asked us to leave. When we were leaving they started filling up the trenches,” M R Rao said.

In another incident in the same district, two forest officials were beaten up by villagers late Monday night. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P K Jha said that the two officers had gone to Gundalapadu village after receiving information that some people had started cultivating on forest land in Mulakalapalli forest division.

“The forest officers asked them to stop as it amounts to encroaching forest land but they got into an argument and a few persons assaulted the two officials,” Jha said.

Based on the officials’ complaint, a case has been registered at Mulakapalli Police Station against six persons, SP Sunil Dutt said. “We will take strict action against anyone involved in attacking or preventing government officers from doing their duty. We have told forest officials to inform us before going to disputed sites so that we can provide police protection,” Dutt said.