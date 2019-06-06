Case against three Kerala hospitals over death of man who was ‘denied’ treatment

A case was registered Thursday against a Government Medical College and two private hospitals here for allegedly denying admission to a 62-year-old man, identified as Jacob Thomas of Kerala’s Idukki district, who died after being turned away by the hospitals, police said. Taking a serious note of the incident, the state government directed the Medical Education Director to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

The case was lodged on the basis of the complaint by the relatives of the patient, they said. The hospitals were charged under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Kottayam DSP R Sreekumar is probing the case, police said here.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Medical College Hospital Thursday.

Various political parties and their youth outfits Thursday organised protest marches towards the hospitals in protest against the alleged medical negligence on their part. A group of people allegedly smashed the flower pots and damaged the front office of a private hospital Thursday morning.

Health Minister K K Shailaja told mediapersons that action would be taken against hospital authorities if negligence on their part was proved in the probe. Talking to reporters, relatives of Thomas alleged he was refused admission at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (KMCH) when he was brought there in an ambulance at 2.10 pm and he died about a couple hours later after being denied treatment in two private hospitals also.

KMCH Resident Medical Officer Dr Ranjan said Thomas was taken to the private hospitals by his relatives after they were informed that all ventilators in the medical college hospital were in use. The incident came up as the Nipah virus resurfaced in the state after a year with a 23-year old student being confirmed to be infected with it and over 300 people from various districts with whom he had interacted under observation.

According to the relatives, Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Kattappana in Idukki district two days ago following fever and breathing problem. The Kattappana Hospital referred him to the KMCH in Kottayam after his condition turned critical. KMCH authorities claimed when Thomas was brought again at 4 pm, he was found dead.

The relatives alleged the doctors at the KMCH even refused to confirm his death. They also claimed authorities of two private hospitals also denied him treatment and said legal action would be initiated against them.

